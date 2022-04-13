StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $3.20 on Monday. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $541.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.12% and a negative net margin of 3,812.10%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.