StockNews.com Upgrades Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Strong-Buy

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $20.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $789.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.39. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $823,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Caleres by 109.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Caleres by 96.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

