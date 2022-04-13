Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $262.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.23. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 52-week low of $236.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Stryker by 9.7% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

