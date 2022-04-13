Substratum Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $701,283.63 and approximately $110.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

