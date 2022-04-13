Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:SUOPY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. Sumco has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Sumco ( OTCMKTS:SUOPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $802.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumco will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

