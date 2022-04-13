Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $49,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after purchasing an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

