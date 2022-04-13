Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $56.99 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,641,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,991,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Toast as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $24,217,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.
Shares of Toast stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $69.93.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toast Profile (Get Rating)
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.