Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $56.99 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,641,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,991,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Toast as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $24,217,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In other news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $5,497,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,351 shares of company stock worth $6,592,315 over the last quarter.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

