Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) to post sales of $120.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.10 million and the highest is $140.94 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $57.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $550.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $513.10 million to $643.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $632.54 million, with estimates ranging from $571.77 million to $713.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

INN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 217,777 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 809,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 310,476 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.19.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.