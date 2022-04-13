Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 351.3% in March

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, a growth of 351.3% from the March 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.
