Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “
Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44. The firm has a market cap of $944.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 5.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.49.
About Sundial Growers (Get Rating)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
