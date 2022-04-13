Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44. The firm has a market cap of $944.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 5.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sundial Growers by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sundial Growers by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers (Get Rating)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sundial Growers (SNDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.