Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $10.06

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $10.44. Super Group shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 2,410 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

About Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

