Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.20

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 121509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Separately, Laurentian raised their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.69 million and a PE ratio of 11.34.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

