Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.64

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.64 and traded as low as $16.79. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 34,366 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGC shares. Barrington Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $274.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.