Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $210,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.59. 32,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,671,285. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

