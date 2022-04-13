Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,004,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,555,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after buying an additional 249,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.39. 3,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.