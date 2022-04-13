Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 164.20% from the stock’s previous close.

STRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $351.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 91,630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 483,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 55,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 11.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 227,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,437 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

