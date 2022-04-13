Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Down 82.4% in March

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SEHCF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,951. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Sweet Earth has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused skincare products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and CBD and hemp infused botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers.

