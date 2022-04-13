Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Down 82.4% in March

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SEHCF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,951. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Sweet Earth has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.24.
Sweet Earth Company Profile (Get Rating)
