Swingby One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.24 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001768 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,492,428 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars.

