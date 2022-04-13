Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

