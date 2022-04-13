Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters. With the continued recovery of the U.S economy, the lending scenario is expected to improve, positioning Synovus to witness decent organic growth. Its strong loan and deposit growth drive an upside in the net interest income (NII). However, rising expenses on account of technological investments and significant exposure to commercial and industrial loans are major concerns. Unsustainable capital deployment activities and high debt, given limited liquidity, are worrisome. Nonetheless, Synovus continues to witness improving credit quality. The remaining $65 million of uncaptured benefit from its "Synovus Forward" initiative will drive expense reduction and revenue benefits.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

