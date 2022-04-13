T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.54.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.58. 1,197,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,024. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.70. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

