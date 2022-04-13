Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,493,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 497,210 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $300,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 106,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 336,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,247,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $528.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $96.91 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

