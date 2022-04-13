Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

