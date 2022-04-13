Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 143,293 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Tauriga Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,398.84% and a negative net margin of 1,957.84%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray.

