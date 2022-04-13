Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

