TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $67.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE TRP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.65. 69,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,544. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.