TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.02

Shares of TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 40882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Get TDK alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12.

TDK ( OTCMKTS:TTDKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, research analysts predict that TDK Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.