Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 150,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the period.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

TETCU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 1,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,123. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $10.15.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.