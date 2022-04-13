Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price target (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.52.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.07. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.55 and a 12 month high of C$54.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

