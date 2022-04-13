Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Position Reduced by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 6,738.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,767 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at $4,405,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 496,651 shares in the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.57) to €4.00 ($4.35) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.02) to €4.30 ($4.67) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.00) to €4.80 ($5.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.48.

TEF opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

