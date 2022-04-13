Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $180.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.95. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $161.36 and a 1 year high of $229.47.

TLPFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleperformance from €420.00 ($456.52) to €440.00 ($478.26) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

