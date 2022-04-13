Teloscoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $751.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $898,420.88 and $751.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00193780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00040929 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00382640 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

