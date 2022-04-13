TEMCO Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. TEMCO has a total market cap of $21.74 million and $154,903.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TEMCO has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.23 or 0.07571685 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,814.23 or 0.99946087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041217 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

