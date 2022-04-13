Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,169.86

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,169.86 ($15.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,133.92 ($14.78). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,142 ($14.88), with a volume of 223,786 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,169.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.95. The stock has a market cap of £756.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $9.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

