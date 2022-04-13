Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH) Trading 0.2% Higher

Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,313.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.10.
About Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH)
Featured Articles
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Temple Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.