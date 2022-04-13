TERA (TERA) Market Capitalization Hits $448,522.07

TERA (TERA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. TERA has a total market cap of $448,522.07 and $9.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TERA has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

