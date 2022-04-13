Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Teradyne is benefiting from robust Test and Industrial Automation businesses. The Industrial Automation’s Universal Robots is contributing well to the top-line growth. This remains a major positive. In addition, strength in Semiconductor Test & Wireless Test is driving the Test revenues. Further, growing system-on-a-chip market owing to increasing demand for new technologies, continues to remain a tailwind. Additionally, growing flash memory test and storage test shipments remain other positives. Also, expanding customer base in the growing ultrawide band market is contributing well to the top-line growth. Yet, impacts of the rapidly spreading OMICRON variant remain concerns. Further, supply chain challenges and increasing operating expenses remain negatives. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TER. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

Teradyne stock opened at $108.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average is $132.26. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

