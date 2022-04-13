Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Shares Down 10.5%

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0616 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

