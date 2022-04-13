Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Shares Down 10.5%

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBYGet Rating)’s share price fell 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0616 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Thai Union Group Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TUFBY)

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

