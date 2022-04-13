Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Thales stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. Thales has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

THLLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Thales from €110.00 ($119.57) to €137.00 ($148.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Thales from €125.00 ($135.87) to €100.00 ($108.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

