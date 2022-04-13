The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AES by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AES by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after buying an additional 2,069,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 64.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AES by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 173.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,539,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

NYSE AES opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

