The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) to Buy

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCYGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. 264,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nidec has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $32.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Nidec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

