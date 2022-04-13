The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) to Buy

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. 264,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nidec has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $32.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

