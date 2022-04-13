The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Target Price to $25.00

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cowen has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $599.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.52 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

