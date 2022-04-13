The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.