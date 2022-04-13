The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.9133 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

PG stock opened at $159.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.45.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

