The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will post sales of $169.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.32 million to $182.20 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $131.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $692.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.17 million to $728.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $660.12 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

The RMR Group stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,718. The firm has a market cap of $933.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 176.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 165,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

