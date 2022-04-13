The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Toro by 46.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

NYSE:TTC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.77. 4,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.92. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

