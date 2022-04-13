The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,470 ($32.19) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WEIR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 2,030 ($26.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 1,945 ($25.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.80) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($28.54) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,980 ($25.80).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,524 ($19.86) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,685.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,712.31. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,381 ($18.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.26). The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.64), for a total transaction of £48,945.60 ($63,781.08).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

