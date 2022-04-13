The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 231.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS WEDXF opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $273.96 million, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Westaim has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.
Westaim Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westaim (WEDXF)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.