The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 231.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS WEDXF opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $273.96 million, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Westaim has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

