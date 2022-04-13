TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046,683 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.12% of TherapeuticsMD worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the period. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 28,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,467,920. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a market cap of $125.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.91. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXMD. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

TherapeuticsMD Profile (Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.