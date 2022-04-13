Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 73,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 17,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $163,327.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 11,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $114,864.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 140,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,795 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

